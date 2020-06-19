All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 933 S. Mills Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
933 S. Mills Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

933 S. Mills Ave

933 N Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

933 N Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Weldona

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5044343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 S. Mills Ave have any available units?
933 S. Mills Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 933 S. Mills Ave currently offering any rent specials?
933 S. Mills Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 S. Mills Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 S. Mills Ave is pet friendly.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave offer parking?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not offer parking.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave have a pool?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not have a pool.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave have accessible units?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 S. Mills Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 S. Mills Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach