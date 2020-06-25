Rent Calculator
930 Fern Avenue
930 Fern Avenue
930 Fern Avenue
Location
930 Fern Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Baldwin Park - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in Baldwin Park. Many upgrades throughout, all bedrooms upstairs, 1 car garage and tons of community amenities!!!
(RLNE2519986)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 Fern Avenue have any available units?
930 Fern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 930 Fern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
930 Fern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Fern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 930 Fern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 930 Fern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 930 Fern Avenue offers parking.
Does 930 Fern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Fern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Fern Avenue have a pool?
No, 930 Fern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 930 Fern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 930 Fern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Fern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Fern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Fern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Fern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
