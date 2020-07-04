Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9240 BLACK HAWK COURT
9240 Black Hawk Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9240 Black Hawk Court, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful gated community Mirabella in Lake Nona!
Spacious floor plan! Double sinks in master & Guest bath! Relax in large master garden tub! Enjoy large back yard with privacy fence! Home is in a cul-de-sac! Washer and dryer included with rent!
Tenants take care of lawn!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have any available units?
9240 BLACK HAWK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have?
Some of 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9240 BLACK HAWK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT offers parking.
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have a pool?
No, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have accessible units?
No, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9240 BLACK HAWK COURT has units with dishwashers.
