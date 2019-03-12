All apartments in Orlando
9200 Randal Park Blvd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

9200 Randal Park Blvd

9200 Randall Park Boulevard · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9200 Randall Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Green certified by the National Association of Home Builders, we offer brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with different floor plans certain to fit your unique lifestyle. Located just off SR 417 and within minutes from Medical City, this community is "exactly what you want" in the newest luxury apartment living in the Lake Nona area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have any available units?
9200 Randal Park Blvd has a unit available for $1,276 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have?
Some of 9200 Randal Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Randal Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Randal Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Randal Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9200 Randal Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Randal Park Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Randal Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9200 Randal Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9200 Randal Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Randal Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Randal Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
