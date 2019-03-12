9200 Randal Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Green certified by the National Association of Home Builders, we offer brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with different floor plans certain to fit your unique lifestyle. Located just off SR 417 and within minutes from Medical City, this community is "exactly what you want" in the newest luxury apartment living in the Lake Nona area.