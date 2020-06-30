918 W SMITH STREET

This beautifully remodeled home is perfectly located in the heart of this desirable College Park neighborhood! The floor plan is split which creates many possibilities within the living spaces. The kitchen is a cook's dream come true and opens out to the large Patio Deck for grilling and entertaining!!! The Master Bedroom is over-sized and has a huge walk-in closet. The nearly 400 sq ft. It's amazing location is within close proximity to world class shops and dining. It's close to everything Orlando has to offer! This home is a MUST SEE with too many upgrades to list!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
