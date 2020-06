Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool pool table garage

***Available Now*** Beautiful 4th floor unit with a balcony facing the courtyard. Unit features brand new waterproof plank style flooring, refreshed paint, a formal dining area and plenty of storage! Live in a building that has a resort style swimming pool, billiards hall and monthly weekend brunches. Building is located in the heart of the NORA district that consists of several bars and restaurants.