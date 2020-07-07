9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305

Amenities

stainless steel gym pool basketball court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with a LOFT in a great community LEE VISTA. Enjoy the open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Interior is going to be painted throughout the condo. The community offers maintenance, pool, hot tub, fitness center, barbecue, picnic areas, clubhouse, indoor basketball court a trail where you can walk/jog/bike ride. pond with fountain. Central Park at Vista Lakes is located minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando, Theme Parks, Lake Nona Medical City, UCF, shopping and restaurants and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER!