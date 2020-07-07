All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305

9061 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9061 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with a LOFT in a great community LEE VISTA. Enjoy the open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Interior is going to be painted throughout the condo. The community offers maintenance, pool, hot tub, fitness center, barbecue, picnic areas, clubhouse, indoor basketball court a trail where you can walk/jog/bike ride. pond with fountain. Central Park at Vista Lakes is located minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando, Theme Parks, Lake Nona Medical City, UCF, shopping and restaurants and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have any available units?
9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have?
Some of 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 currently offering any rent specials?
9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 pet-friendly?
No, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 offer parking?
No, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 does not offer parking.
Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have a pool?
Yes, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 has a pool.
Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have accessible units?
No, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9061 Lee Vista Boulevard - 1, Unit 1305 does not have units with dishwashers.

