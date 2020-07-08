All apartments in Orlando
899 North Orange Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

899 North Orange Avenue

899 North Orange Avenue · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

899 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,019

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Experience true city-center living. Orlando's most popular districts, neighborhoods, and both major downtown healthcare campuses surround the North Quarter. Multi-modal mobility abounds thanks to nearby SunRail stops, the Dinky Line of the Orlando Urban Trail, and major downtown roadways that zigzag into and around our enviable location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 North Orange Avenue have any available units?
899 North Orange Avenue has a unit available for $2,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 North Orange Avenue have?
Some of 899 North Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 North Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
899 North Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 North Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 899 North Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 899 North Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 899 North Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 899 North Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 North Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 North Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 899 North Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 899 North Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 899 North Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 899 North Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 North Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
