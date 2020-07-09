All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM

8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE

8728 Currituck Sound Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8728 Currituck Sound Lane, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In addition to a large backyard, this home features tile and carpet floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space.Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have any available units?
8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have?
Some of 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE offers parking.
Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have a pool?
No, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have accessible units?
No, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 CURRITUCK SOUND LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach