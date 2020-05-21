8721 SPERRY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking playground garage internet access

Brand New House is available for renting in the heart of Medical City .located in desirable Laureate Park Lake Nona!!! Free internet and Cable TV and gym are included.

This inviting 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathroom home sits on a well-manicured lot with rear-entry garage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The master suite boasts french doors that lead out to the back porch, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. The open kitchen's oversized island is perfect for preparing a meal while socializing with guests in the attached family room and dining room. Laureate Park offers its residents an active lifestyle with its aquatic center, fitness center, numerous pocket parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails. Located just walking distance from Lake Nona Medical City, restaurants and shops, and with easy access to major highways, minutes away from the Orlando International Airport.