Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8721 SPERRY STREET

8721 Sperry St · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Sperry St, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Brand New House is available for renting in the heart of Medical City .located in desirable Laureate Park Lake Nona!!! Free internet and Cable TV and gym are included.
This inviting 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathroom home sits on a well-manicured lot with rear-entry garage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The master suite boasts french doors that lead out to the back porch, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. The open kitchen's oversized island is perfect for preparing a meal while socializing with guests in the attached family room and dining room. Laureate Park offers its residents an active lifestyle with its aquatic center, fitness center, numerous pocket parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails. Located just walking distance from Lake Nona Medical City, restaurants and shops, and with easy access to major highways, minutes away from the Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 SPERRY STREET have any available units?
8721 SPERRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 SPERRY STREET have?
Some of 8721 SPERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 SPERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8721 SPERRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 SPERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8721 SPERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8721 SPERRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8721 SPERRY STREET offers parking.
Does 8721 SPERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 SPERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 SPERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 8721 SPERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8721 SPERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 8721 SPERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 SPERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 SPERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
