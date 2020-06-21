8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

3/3 Lake Nona Townhome - Gorgeous 2 story townhome located in the desirable community of Villagewalk at Lake Nona.

This is an end unit townhome and features two master suites upstairs, one bedroom and bath downstairs, central vacuum system, 2 car garage, large private patio, Private patio and balcony off two of the bedrooms, and built ins in all closets. The rent includes basic cable, Internet, and alarm monitoring (as long as tenant has a landline). The townhome is walking distance to amenities. Amenities include town center, heated resort-style swimming pool, tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, lap pool, basketball court, walking paths and much more. With 528, 417 and I-4 minutes away, VillageWalk is in close proximity to the Orlando International Airport,theme parks, and the new Medical City.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Tenant Renter Insurance policy is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. $45.00 fee for lease. Applicants must apply with the homeowner's association after approval with Hampton & Hampton.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835620)