Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE

8562 Leatherleaf Lane · (866) 611-3590
Location

8562 Leatherleaf Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
3/3 Lake Nona Townhome - Gorgeous 2 story townhome located in the desirable community of Villagewalk at Lake Nona.
This is an end unit townhome and features two master suites upstairs, one bedroom and bath downstairs, central vacuum system, 2 car garage, large private patio, Private patio and balcony off two of the bedrooms, and built ins in all closets. The rent includes basic cable, Internet, and alarm monitoring (as long as tenant has a landline). The townhome is walking distance to amenities. Amenities include town center, heated resort-style swimming pool, tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, lap pool, basketball court, walking paths and much more. With 528, 417 and I-4 minutes away, VillageWalk is in close proximity to the Orlando International Airport,theme parks, and the new Medical City.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Tenant Renter Insurance policy is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. $45.00 fee for lease. Applicants must apply with the homeowner's association after approval with Hampton & Hampton.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have any available units?
8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have?
Some of 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE does offer parking.
Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
