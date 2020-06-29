Rent Calculator
825 N THORNTON AVENUE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM
825 N THORNTON AVENUE
825 Thornton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
825 Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland
Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Available NOW!!Wonderful Location. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath.Condo is located above commercial office building. Beautiful wood floors through out and very spacious. Schedule your showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have any available units?
825 N THORNTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 825 N THORNTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
825 N THORNTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 N THORNTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
