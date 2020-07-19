All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

825 N THORNTON AVENUE

Location

825 N Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Location. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath.Condo is located above commercial office building. Beautiful wood floors through out. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

825 N THORNTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Some of 825 N THORNTON AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
825 N THORNTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Yes, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE offers parking.
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
No, 825 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
