Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE

822 S Parramore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 S Parramore Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comfortable 2 bedrooms and 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from Downtown Orlando. Nearby schools include Cte Virtual Center School, Addictions Receiving Facility School, and Jones High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have any available units?
822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 S PARRAMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
