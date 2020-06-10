All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 820 MERIDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
820 MERIDALE AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

820 MERIDALE AVENUE

820 Meridale Avenue · (407) 405-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 Meridale Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! Expect to be impressed by this gem, situated on a corner lot just East of DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, complete with COVERED PORCH along the entire front of property. This home was remodeled just a few years ago and received all the comforts of today. Laminate wood floor upgrade, GRANITE COUNTERS (including breakfast bar) in kitchen with crown molding accented solid wood cabinets maximizing the storage space, double bowl sink with goose neck faucet, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, glass tile back splash, built in pantry, and recessed lighting. CROWN MOLDING throughout, FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. 2 well appointed bedrooms upstairs, each with private en suite baths. Larger master bedroom offers plenty of space for king size bedroom set and master bath boasts updated vanity with GARDEN TUB/Shower combo. Smaller bedroom 2 is best suited for guest space, study/den, or office space, and offers a freshened up tile surround with tub/shower combo and granite top vanity. 2 car garage on the ground level under living space, with WASHER & DRYER included. LOCATION is just a short walk to Black Bean Deli and Mills/50 area, short distance to Downtown Orlando & Baldwin Park, and provides quick access to I-4 and FL-408. Owner will consider one small pet under 30lbs. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have any available units?
820 MERIDALE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 820 MERIDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 MERIDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
820 MERIDALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 MERIDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 820 MERIDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 MERIDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 820 MERIDALE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity