820 MAIN LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

820 MAIN LANE

820 Main Lane · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Main Lane, Orlando, FL 32801
South Orange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A7 · Avail. now

$1,678

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
GET TO KNOW THE REAL ORLANDO There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all. Located just on the cusp of downtown Orlando and the SoDo neighborhood, it’s the perfect contrast of the familiar and the unexpected. The old and the new. The active and the relaxed. It’s the blending of these differences that make life at Novel Lucerne rich and rewarding. An elevator ride away from Orlando’s first Earth Fare organic supermarket Resort style pool with designer pool furniture and shaded outdoor terrace Pool-side water feature and grilling 24-hour State-of-the-art fitness center overlooking pool courtyard Group fitness room featuring a Fitness-on-Demand system, spin bikes & yoga mats Double-height resident lounge with event kitchen, work spaces, and wifi throughout Package parcel lockers for 24/7 pick-up Large, fenced dog park Art Gallery Outdoor entertainment area and grilling / outdoor kitchen area Resident only, controlled-access garage parking Reserved parking spaces available Additional storage spaces available Thoughtful, flexible work spaces designed to keep you inspired at all times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 MAIN LANE have any available units?
820 MAIN LANE has a unit available for $1,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 MAIN LANE have?
Some of 820 MAIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 MAIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
820 MAIN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 MAIN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 MAIN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 820 MAIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 820 MAIN LANE does offer parking.
Does 820 MAIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 MAIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 MAIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 820 MAIN LANE has a pool.
Does 820 MAIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 820 MAIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 820 MAIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 MAIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
