820 MAIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

GET TO KNOW THE REAL ORLANDO There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all. Located just on the cusp of downtown Orlando and the SoDo neighborhood, it’s the perfect contrast of the familiar and the unexpected. The old and the new. The active and the relaxed. It’s the blending of these differences that make life at Novel Lucerne rich and rewarding. An elevator ride away from Orlando’s first Earth Fare organic supermarket Resort style pool with designer pool furniture and shaded outdoor terrace Pool-side water feature and grilling 24-hour State-of-the-art fitness center overlooking pool courtyard Group fitness room featuring a Fitness-on-Demand system, spin bikes & yoga mats Double-height resident lounge with event kitchen, work spaces, and wifi throughout Package parcel lockers for 24/7 pick-up Large, fenced dog park Art Gallery Outdoor entertainment area and grilling / outdoor kitchen area Resident only, controlled-access garage parking Reserved parking spaces available Additional storage spaces available Thoughtful, flexible work spaces designed to keep you inspired at all times.