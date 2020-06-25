819 S. Mills Avenue

Amenities

Adorable 2/1 Duplex Downtown w/ a Garage! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath is completely tiled and full of light. Both bedrooms are sizable and have ample closet space. The eat-in-kitchen has a door that leads on on to a screened in porch in view of the one car garage. This unit is directly across the street from 903 Mills Market and walking distance from Lake Davis. It is a beautiful unit in a perfect neighborhood!



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Orange



