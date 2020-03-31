818 S Parramore Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805 Holden-Parramore
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comfortable 2 bedrooms and 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from Downtown Orlando. Nearby schools include Cte Virtual Center School, Addictions Receiving Facility School, and Jones High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 S PARRAMORE AVENUE have any available units?
