All apartments in Orlando
Home
Orlando, FL
812 COLYER STREET
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM
812 COLYER STREET
812 Colyer Street
No Longer Available
Location
812 Colyer Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
In downtown Orlando, near the Creative village, close to I-4, the 408 toll road, this is a cute home with 3 bedrooms and one bath with a large fenced backyard. Bonus room at the rear of house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 COLYER STREET have any available units?
812 COLYER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 812 COLYER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
812 COLYER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 COLYER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 812 COLYER STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 812 COLYER STREET offer parking?
No, 812 COLYER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 812 COLYER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 COLYER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 COLYER STREET have a pool?
No, 812 COLYER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 812 COLYER STREET have accessible units?
No, 812 COLYER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 812 COLYER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 COLYER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 COLYER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 COLYER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
