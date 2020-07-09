All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8119 Laureate Boulevard

8119 Laureate Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8119 Laureate Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have any available units?
8119 Laureate Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 8119 Laureate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8119 Laureate Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 Laureate Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 Laureate Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard offer parking?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8119 Laureate Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8119 Laureate Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

