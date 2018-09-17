8083 Nemours Pkwy

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2 STORY CERTIFIED ENERGY STAR HOME. Located on a huge corner lot with a professionally designed landscape. Granite counter tops with 4 inch backsplash, under-mount sink, Moen faucets, 42 inch accented raised cabinets, and stainless steel GE, ENERGY STAR appliances. The master suite is on the first floor and additional rooms on the second. The bathrooms also include granite countertops with the same 4 inch backsplash, beautiful wood cabinet vanities with under-mount bathroom sinks. Full-width mirror over vanity with progress lighting wall light above. This house is loaded with upgrades and comes furnished with a brand new full-size washer and dryer! Bike or walk to the community fitness and Aquatic center. Community features resort style pool, lap pool, and multiple parks for your enjoyment. Close to shopping, dining, expressways and more. Located just minutes from Nemours and VA hospitals. Rent includes lawn care, cable/internet, and access to the community amenities. Must be approved by the HOA prior to move in (HOA app fee $200). Pets are welcome, however, no aggressive breeds will be accepted. Call today to schedule a showing.