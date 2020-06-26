All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 807 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
807 South Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

807 South Street

807 E South St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT DOWNTOWN LAKE FRONT TOWNHOME FOR RENT - PENDING - This very spacious lakefront townhome has 3 generous bedrooms, each with their own bath plus an additional half bath downstairs for guests. Living great room features tile floors, wood burning fireplace, glass doors to the screened-in back porch that overlooks the backyard decking and Lake Olive. Generous fully-equipped kitchen with pantry closet and extra cabinets. This property also features newer paint, newer carpet upstairs, recessed lighting throughout, tons of storage and closet space, private fenced-in backyard with awesome views. One car attached garage, upstairs laundry with full washer/dryer and more. Lawn service is included in the rent. This Is a great downtown space!
Available 8/1/19
RENTERS INSURANCE WITH LIABILTY IS REQUIRED

(RLNE3344844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 South Street have any available units?
807 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 South Street have?
Some of 807 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 South Street offers parking.
Does 807 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 South Street have a pool?
No, 807 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 South Street have accessible units?
No, 807 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach