Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 806 1/2 E Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
806 1/2 E Central
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
806 1/2 E Central
806 1/2 E Central Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
806 1/2 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5180737)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 806 1/2 E Central have any available units?
806 1/2 E Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 806 1/2 E Central currently offering any rent specials?
806 1/2 E Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 1/2 E Central pet-friendly?
No, 806 1/2 E Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 806 1/2 E Central offer parking?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not offer parking.
Does 806 1/2 E Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 1/2 E Central have a pool?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not have a pool.
Does 806 1/2 E Central have accessible units?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not have accessible units.
Does 806 1/2 E Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 1/2 E Central have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 1/2 E Central does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach