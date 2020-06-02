All apartments in Orlando
805 N. FERNCREEK AVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

805 N. FERNCREEK AVE

805 N Fern Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

805 N Fern Creek Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2 townhouse in the heart of Colonial Town Available Today! - 2/2 townhouse in the heart of Colonial Town with new carpet on stairs & painted exterior ! Enjoy the convenience of being just minutes to Downtown Orlando, shopping, dining and entertainment. Great floor-plan feels very spacious with volume ceilings. Private, fenced back yard, spacious Master Suite, private bath, ceramic tile and wood laminate throughout. Attached 1-Car garage.

For more information visit our website at www.mywoh.com or contact Rocio at Riance Realty 407-770-1748 x215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4063193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have any available units?
805 N. FERNCREEK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
805 N. FERNCREEK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE offers parking.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have a pool?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have accessible units?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N. FERNCREEK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
