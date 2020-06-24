All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8 N HYER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8 N HYER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:19 PM

8 N HYER AVENUE

8 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ALL NEW APPLIANCES! NEAR HEART OF DOWNTOWN ORLANDO!

Quaint, updated 2/2 duplex. The home features new paint and numerous updates throughout!

10 N Hyer is located on a quiet residential street, a short distance from numerous local restaurants and shops. You can enjoy a short, 8 to 15 minute walk to the renowned Lake Eola Farmers Market on Sunday mornings, without trying to find parking! Also nearby are various music venues, comedy clubs, and more. Enjoy Orlando's vibrant night life without worrying about parking or transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 N HYER AVENUE have any available units?
8 N HYER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 N HYER AVENUE have?
Some of 8 N HYER AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 N HYER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8 N HYER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 N HYER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8 N HYER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8 N HYER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8 N HYER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8 N HYER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 N HYER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 N HYER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8 N HYER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8 N HYER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8 N HYER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 N HYER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 N HYER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach