7959 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL 32827 Lake Nona
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location Location !!! - Waters Edge @ Lake Nona - Beautiful 2 story townhome - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Ceramic tile on main floor. 1 Car Garage. Gated Community which offers Boat Ramp, Pool, Trails and Playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have any available units?
7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY have?
Some of 7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7959 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.