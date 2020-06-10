7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This 4bdrm 3bath townhome with a garage in the Lake Nona Community of Waters Edge. This unit comes complete with all major appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. You will find tile throughout all the common areas of the unit and carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms. The Waters Edge Community has private boat ramp and dock, private tennis courts, community pool, two playgrounds, half-court outdoor basketball court, clubhouse, and is the starting point to over 50+ miles of walking, running and bike trails in and around Lake Nona. The property is conveniently located to local shopping, restaurants, and major roadways as well as a short drive to the Orlando International Airport.

Don't wait too long .. Call today to schedule your showing you will be so happy you did.