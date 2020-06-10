All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1

7948 Edgewood Forest Drive
Location

7948 Edgewood Forest Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This 4bdrm 3bath townhome with a garage in the Lake Nona Community of Waters Edge. This unit comes complete with all major appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. You will find tile throughout all the common areas of the unit and carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms. The Waters Edge Community has private boat ramp and dock, private tennis courts, community pool, two playgrounds, half-court outdoor basketball court, clubhouse, and is the starting point to over 50+ miles of walking, running and bike trails in and around Lake Nona. The property is conveniently located to local shopping, restaurants, and major roadways as well as a short drive to the Orlando International Airport.
Don't wait too long .. Call today to schedule your showing you will be so happy you did.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have any available units?
7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have?
Some of 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7948 Edgewood Forest Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

