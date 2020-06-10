7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Built in 2015 , Featuring a peaceful lakefront park, boat dock, community pool and pocket parks throughout the community, Waters Edge Townhomes in Lake Nona is a rare find. Bursting with countless community amenities, Waters Edge Townhomes themselves encourage a carefree lifestyle, as well as bring unexpected elegance and style in a carefully crafted home. Lawn, YMCA membership, included. Great for families one of the best elementary schools in Orlando. Also has a Clubhouse, Granite countertops, Living room, Playground nearby and 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport