All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE

7916 Edgewood Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7916 Edgewood Forest Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Built in 2015 , Featuring a peaceful lakefront park, boat dock, community pool and pocket parks throughout the community, Waters Edge Townhomes in Lake Nona is a rare find. Bursting with countless community amenities, Waters Edge Townhomes themselves encourage a carefree lifestyle, as well as bring unexpected elegance and style in a carefully crafted home. Lawn, YMCA membership, included. Great for families one of the best elementary schools in Orlando. Also has a Clubhouse, Granite countertops, Living room, Playground nearby and 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have any available units?
7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7916 EDGEWOOD FOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach