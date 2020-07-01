All apartments in Orlando
766 ELLWOOD AVENUE
766 ELLWOOD AVENUE

766 Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

766 Ellwood Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A beautiful townhouse in a Cul-de-sak street in College Park a very desired area of Orlando, minutes from 1-4 and downtown Orlando. One story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with a tub, 1/2 bathroom attached to second room. Tile floor throughout the home including kitchen living room, hallway and bedrooms(no carpet). Kitchen with a breakfast counter and all stainless appliances including, glass surface range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms with lots of closet space and ceiling fans in all the rooms. Full size washer and dryer in utility room. Fenced backyard and a long driveway that can park 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
766 ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
766 ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 ELLWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

