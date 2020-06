754 E. MICHIGAN STREET, UNIT #188

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 BDRM 1 BATH CONDO IN LA COSTA BRAVA - DOWNTOWN/SODO (LAKE PINELOCH) - VERY NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO, 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH WASHER/DRYER COMBO IN UNIT, AND POOL VIEW BALCONY - GREAT COMMUNITY IN LA COSTA BRAVA NEAR DOWNTOWN/SODO AREA WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, LAKE AND WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, GREAT LOCATION!! FOR MORE INFO CALL OR EMAIL ROCIO NARANJO - WORLD OF HOMES!!



CLOSE TO SHOPPING, I-4, 417, 408, HOSPITALS & HEART OF DOWNTOWN!



PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS, NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE (NO MONTHLY PET RENT).



BLANKNER SCHOOL (K-8)

BOONE HS (9-12)



(RLNE2276899)