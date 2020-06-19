All apartments in Orlando
7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:54 PM

7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

7360 Westpointe Boulevard · (407) 534-7976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7360 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, spending some time working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living.

Great location, nearby Walmart, Publix, Valencia and a lot more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
