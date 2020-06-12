All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123

7360 Westpointe Boulevard · (407) 924-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7360 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Freshly Painted, new carpet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in Metrowest! Move in Ready! - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Freshly painted and Brand New Carpet!
Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, or working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living. No Pets.

Rent: $1,300.00
Security Deposit: $1,300.00
Application Fee: $75.00
Admin Fee: $100.00

(RLNE5869886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have any available units?
7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have?
Some of 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 offer parking?
No, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 does not offer parking.
Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have a pool?
Yes, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 has a pool.
Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have accessible units?
No, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity