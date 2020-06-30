7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Good Things come to those who wait, and your wait has finally paid off. This Beautiful Golf Course View and Pond View 2 Bed & 1 Bath spacious condo is fully upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, high ceilings, large walk in closets. Come relax poolside or in a cascading waterfall or hot spa. Unwind on your private balcony overlooking Metro West golf course, or enjoy a round of golf, tennis and volleyball on our community courts! Bermuda Dunes is a Golf Course Resort Style Community. Centrally located, easy access to I-4 minutes away from Universal, Seaworld, Millenia & Outlet Malls.