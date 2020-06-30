All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

7330 Westpointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Good Things come to those who wait, and your wait has finally paid off. This Beautiful Golf Course View and Pond View 2 Bed & 1 Bath spacious condo is fully upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, high ceilings, large walk in closets. Come relax poolside or in a cascading waterfall or hot spa. Unwind on your private balcony overlooking Metro West golf course, or enjoy a round of golf, tennis and volleyball on our community courts! Bermuda Dunes is a Golf Course Resort Style Community. Centrally located, easy access to I-4 minutes away from Universal, Seaworld, Millenia & Outlet Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

