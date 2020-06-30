7330 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Good Things come to those who wait, and your wait has finally paid off. This Beautiful Golf Course View and Pond View 2 Bed & 1 Bath spacious condo is fully upgraded cabinets in the kitchen, high ceilings, large walk in closets. Come relax poolside or in a cascading waterfall or hot spa. Unwind on your private balcony overlooking Metro West golf course, or enjoy a round of golf, tennis and volleyball on our community courts! Bermuda Dunes is a Golf Course Resort Style Community. Centrally located, easy access to I-4 minutes away from Universal, Seaworld, Millenia & Outlet Malls.