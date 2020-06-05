All apartments in Orlando
7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631
7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631

7310 Westpointe Boulevard · (407) 996-3200
Location

7310 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
3rd floor 2/2 located in gated community with golf course views - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, spending some time working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living.
For an appointment call Dawood 321-229-1217.
Application fee of $50 per adult
Administrative fee of $100

(RLNE3802969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have any available units?
7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have?
Some of 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 offer parking?
No, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have a pool?
Yes, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 has a pool.
Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have accessible units?
No, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631 does not have units with dishwashers.
