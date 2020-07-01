All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 729 Arlington Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
729 Arlington Street - 1
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:00 AM

729 Arlington Street - 1

729 Arlington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 Arlington St, Orlando, FL 32804
Lake Dot

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this recently remodeled one bedroom one bath upstairs freshly painted unit with a washer and dryer included. The unit offers a Florida room and a living room.
The rent includes lawn maintenance, trash, one parking spot and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have any available units?
729 Arlington Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have?
Some of 729 Arlington Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Arlington Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
729 Arlington Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Arlington Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 729 Arlington Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 729 Arlington Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Arlington Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 729 Arlington Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 729 Arlington Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Arlington Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach