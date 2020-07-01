Welcome to this recently remodeled one bedroom one bath upstairs freshly painted unit with a washer and dryer included. The unit offers a Florida room and a living room. The rent includes lawn maintenance, trash, one parking spot and water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 729 Arlington Street - 1 have?
Some of 729 Arlington Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
