7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

Newly Updated, ground floor unit for rent in Bermuda Dunes! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom. No detail has been spared in this gorgeous unit. High quality vinyl planks are found throughout the entire apartment. New, solid wood light cabinets were installed in the kitchen with stunning granite counter tops to tie everything together. Both bathrooms feature standalone gray vanities. Washer and Dryer are both found in the unit. Bermuda Dunes is a highly sought after community located on the Metrowest Golf Club Course. This gated community features a community pool with resort style amenities, a full gym, and a racquetball court. Minutes away from the Millenia Mall area and a quick drive to I-4 for access to everything Orlando has to offer. Hurry and schedule a showing today because this GORGEOUS unit won't be available for long.