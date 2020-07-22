All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD

7280 Westpointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7280 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
Newly Updated, ground floor unit for rent in Bermuda Dunes! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom. No detail has been spared in this gorgeous unit. High quality vinyl planks are found throughout the entire apartment. New, solid wood light cabinets were installed in the kitchen with stunning granite counter tops to tie everything together. Both bathrooms feature standalone gray vanities. Washer and Dryer are both found in the unit. Bermuda Dunes is a highly sought after community located on the Metrowest Golf Club Course. This gated community features a community pool with resort style amenities, a full gym, and a racquetball court. Minutes away from the Millenia Mall area and a quick drive to I-4 for access to everything Orlando has to offer. Hurry and schedule a showing today because this GORGEOUS unit won't be available for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7280 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
