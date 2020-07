728 N SUMMERLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities

ONE OF A KIND CHARMER!! THIS DISTINCTIVE DUTCH COLONIAL HOME IN THE PARK LAKE HIGHLANDS NEIGHBORHOOD HAS BEEN PRESERVED TO RETAIN ITS HISTORIC CHARM! WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE EOLA, HISTORIC THORTON PARK AND LAKE HIGHLAND PREP. FEATURES LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPARATE SUN ROOM/SITTING AREA. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING A LARGE MASTER. THERE IS A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS AND A FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH AND NEWER APPLIANCES. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 1ST, LAST, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT SIGNING. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.