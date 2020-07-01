7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo at Bermuda Dunes Apartments! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath ground level condo in a Gated Community. Condo features living and dining area with access to covered patio, kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This condo is also equipped with washer/dryer hook-ups.



Bermuda Dunes is a gated community on a golf course with a clubhouse and pool!

We also welcome your fur babies with prior approval and a fee. Your fur babies may not exceed 2 with a combined weight limit of 50lbs and no aggressive breeds. Renters insurance is also required prior to move in.



CALL 407-901-1200 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING AND APPLY TODAY!!



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5652589)