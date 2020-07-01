All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912

7270 Westpointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7270 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo at Bermuda Dunes Apartments! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath ground level condo in a Gated Community. Condo features living and dining area with access to covered patio, kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. This condo is also equipped with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Bermuda Dunes is a gated community on a golf course with a clubhouse and pool!
We also welcome your fur babies with prior approval and a fee. Your fur babies may not exceed 2 with a combined weight limit of 50lbs and no aggressive breeds. Renters insurance is also required prior to move in.

CALL 407-901-1200 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING AND APPLY TODAY!!

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5652589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have any available units?
7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have?
Some of 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 is pet friendly.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 offer parking?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 does not offer parking.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have a pool?
Yes, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 has a pool.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have accessible units?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. Unit 912 has units with dishwashers.

