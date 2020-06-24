All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936

7270 Westpointe Blvd Unit 936 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7270 Westpointe Blvd Unit 936, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
3rd floor 2/2 located in gated community available for rent. Showing 2/7 @ 4:00 pm. - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work. Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, or working out time in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living.
Application fee of $75 per adult
Rent: $1,250.00
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Administrative fee of $100

(RLNE2079663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have any available units?
7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have?
Some of 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 pet-friendly?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 offer parking?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 does not offer parking.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have a pool?
Yes, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 has a pool.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have accessible units?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7270 Westpointe Blvd. - #936 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach