727 S MILLS AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
727 S MILLS AVENUE
727 Mills Avenue
·
No Longer Available
727 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Primo location -Minutes to downtown! First Floor one bedroom One bathroom with updated Kitchen. Close to OIA, 408 and I-4.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have any available units?
727 S MILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 727 S MILLS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 727 S MILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
727 S MILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S MILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 727 S MILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 727 S MILLS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S MILLS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 727 S MILLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 727 S MILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S MILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 S MILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
