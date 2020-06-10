Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
725 BRAIDWOOD LANE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:02 AM
725 BRAIDWOOD LANE
725 Braidwood Lane
No Longer Available
Location
725 Braidwood Lane, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very Cute, wood floors, updated kitchen and bath, screened porch, lawn care included, near walking/jogging paths, convenient to Shopping,Restaurants, Downtown Orlando, Airport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have any available units?
725 BRAIDWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have?
Some of 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
725 BRAIDWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 BRAIDWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
