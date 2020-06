Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool volleyball court

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the luxurious area of Metrowest in the gated community of Bermuda Dunes. Available 08/18/2019! Lovely view from the second-story balcony overlooking the golf course and amazing water features. It features an open floor plan inside a beautiful community with many perks: clubhouse, pool, volleyball court and more. ONE YEAR LEASE. A-rated schools and close to shopping and other fun activities.