712 GREENWOOD STREET

***Available January 1st*** Spacious duplex with CARPORT. Centrally located for a quick walk to Thornton Park and downtown Orlando. 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer/dryer hook ups! All tile! Credit and background check apply. Income requirement is 3x's the rent per month. Non smoking or vaping home. Small pet only.