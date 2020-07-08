All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 19 2020 at 6:48 AM

712 GREENWOOD STREET

712 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Greenwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
***Available January 1st*** Spacious duplex with CARPORT. Centrally located for a quick walk to Thornton Park and downtown Orlando. 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer/dryer hook ups! All tile! Credit and background check apply. Income requirement is 3x's the rent per month. Non smoking or vaping home. Small pet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have any available units?
712 GREENWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have?
Some of 712 GREENWOOD STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 GREENWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
712 GREENWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 GREENWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 GREENWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 712 GREENWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 GREENWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 712 GREENWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 712 GREENWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 712 GREENWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 GREENWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

