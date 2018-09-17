All apartments in Orlando
711 Greenwood Street

711 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Greenwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Greenwood Street have any available units?
711 Greenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 711 Greenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Greenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Greenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 Greenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 711 Greenwood Street offer parking?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 711 Greenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Greenwood Street have a pool?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Greenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Greenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Greenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Greenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
