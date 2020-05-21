All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:04 AM

708 South Solandra Drive

708 S Solandra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

708 S Solandra Dr, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,128 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 South Solandra Drive have any available units?
708 South Solandra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 708 South Solandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 South Solandra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 South Solandra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 South Solandra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive offer parking?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive have a pool?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 South Solandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 South Solandra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
