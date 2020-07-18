All apartments in Orlando
705 Woods Ave.

705 Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

705 Woods Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
705 WOODS AVENUE
ORLANDO, FL 32805
Rent: $795/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Large fenced back yard. Not many homes available at this price. Flooring and bathroom renovation done by move in date. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $845, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2657863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Woods Ave. have any available units?
705 Woods Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 705 Woods Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
705 Woods Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Woods Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Woods Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 705 Woods Ave. offer parking?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have a pool?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 705 Woods Ave. has accessible units.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
