705 Woods Ave.

PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO

705 WOODS AVENUE

ORLANDO, FL 32805

Rent: $795/month

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Large fenced back yard. Not many homes available at this price. Flooring and bathroom renovation done by move in date. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $845, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



