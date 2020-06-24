All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 705 Woods Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
705 Woods Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Woods Ave.

705 Woods Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Holden-Parramore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 Woods Ave, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
705 WOODS AVENUE
ORLANDO, FL 32805

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.

PRICE INFO:
Rent: $1,000/month, with ACH Autopay
DETAILS:
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom

Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Large fenced back yard. Not many homes available at this price.
PETS ARE WELCOME

Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 590-7772. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,050, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher.
Pets are welcome in our rental homes :) The pet fees include $20/month per pet rent, and $150 one-time per pet fee. Refrigerator rental is $25/mo. and stove rental is $25/mo.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2657863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Woods Ave. have any available units?
705 Woods Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Woods Ave. have?
Some of 705 Woods Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Woods Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
705 Woods Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Woods Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Woods Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 705 Woods Ave. offer parking?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have a pool?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 705 Woods Ave. has accessible units.
Does 705 Woods Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Woods Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach