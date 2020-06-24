705 Woods Ave.

Amenities

AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO

705 WOODS AVENUE

ORLANDO, FL 32805



This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.



PRICE INFO:

Rent: $1,000/month, with ACH Autopay

DETAILS:

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom



Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Large fenced back yard. Not many homes available at this price.

PETS ARE WELCOME



Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 590-7772. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,050, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher.

Pets are welcome in our rental homes :) The pet fees include $20/month per pet rent, and $150 one-time per pet fee. Refrigerator rental is $25/mo. and stove rental is $25/mo.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



