704 S. Alder Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

704 S. Alder Avenue

704 Alder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Alder Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/1.5 Home In Englewood Park - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single family home in Englewood Park. This home features central air, hardwood floors, fenced-in backyard with a wood deck, single-car carport and attached storage room with washer/dryer hook-ups. There are 1,571 total square feet and 1,157 square feet under air.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5532860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

