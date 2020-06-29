704 S. Alder Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

3/1.5 Home In Englewood Park - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single family home in Englewood Park. This home features central air, hardwood floors, fenced-in backyard with a wood deck, single-car carport and attached storage room with washer/dryer hook-ups. There are 1,571 total square feet and 1,157 square feet under air.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



