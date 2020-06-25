70 W Muriel St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 1br/1ba in the Heart of Downtown Orlando !! 200.00 Off the first month of rent!!! - This very quaint and renovated unit is equipped with furnishings. No need to worry about lighting, because this unit is wonderfully lit with natural lighting. This duplex comes with a full-size utility room and a washer and dryer in the unit. This duplex is located in the heart of SODO and is in a very convenient location. This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfect for anyone! Contact us today to schedule a viewing before it's too late!



Rental requirements:

-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income

-$50 application fee

-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)

-Credit Background Check



If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at Vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do a showing. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE2209302)