Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

70 W Muriel St

70 West Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 1br/1ba in the Heart of Downtown Orlando !! 200.00 Off the first month of rent!!! - This very quaint and renovated unit is equipped with furnishings. No need to worry about lighting, because this unit is wonderfully lit with natural lighting. This duplex comes with a full-size utility room and a washer and dryer in the unit. This duplex is located in the heart of SODO and is in a very convenient location. This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath is perfect for anyone! Contact us today to schedule a viewing before it's too late!

Rental requirements:
-Earn 3x the rent in monthly income
-$50 application fee
-$200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet (inquire about breed restrictions)
-Credit Background Check

If interested in viewing the property, please reach out via email at Vanessa@flatratepropertymanagement.com, or via phone at (407) 730-3014 and we can schedule a time to do a showing. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE2209302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W Muriel St have any available units?
70 W Muriel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 70 W Muriel St currently offering any rent specials?
70 W Muriel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W Muriel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 W Muriel St is pet friendly.
Does 70 W Muriel St offer parking?
No, 70 W Muriel St does not offer parking.
Does 70 W Muriel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 W Muriel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W Muriel St have a pool?
No, 70 W Muriel St does not have a pool.
Does 70 W Muriel St have accessible units?
No, 70 W Muriel St does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W Muriel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 W Muriel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 W Muriel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 W Muriel St does not have units with air conditioning.
