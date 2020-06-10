All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
6980 Brescia Way
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

6980 Brescia Way

6980 Brescia Way · No Longer Available
Location

6980 Brescia Way, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful Dr. Phillips Home in Gated Toscana Community - This beautiful, spacious Dr. Phillips home is just off of Turkey Lake and Wallace, minutes from Restaurant Row, in the gated Toscana community with clubhouse, pool and fitness area. Brand new carpet throughout. The home has a versatile floorplan with separate formal living area, and informal living room with vaulted ceiling. Designer kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite countertops, built in stove top, microwave and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is nestled between eat-in breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom downstairs has two closets and private back patio entry. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and large tiled shower. Upstairs has bonus room overlooking the entry and living rooms. Qualified resident move in would be within two to three weeks. Community pool and fitness center..

Application fee is $60 per adult. Homeowners Association one time application fee is $100 per adult.

(RLNE3296857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6980 Brescia Way have any available units?
6980 Brescia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6980 Brescia Way have?
Some of 6980 Brescia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6980 Brescia Way currently offering any rent specials?
6980 Brescia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6980 Brescia Way pet-friendly?
No, 6980 Brescia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6980 Brescia Way offer parking?
No, 6980 Brescia Way does not offer parking.
Does 6980 Brescia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6980 Brescia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6980 Brescia Way have a pool?
Yes, 6980 Brescia Way has a pool.
Does 6980 Brescia Way have accessible units?
No, 6980 Brescia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6980 Brescia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6980 Brescia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
