6980 Brescia Way

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful Dr. Phillips Home in Gated Toscana Community - This beautiful, spacious Dr. Phillips home is just off of Turkey Lake and Wallace, minutes from Restaurant Row, in the gated Toscana community with clubhouse, pool and fitness area. Brand new carpet throughout. The home has a versatile floorplan with separate formal living area, and informal living room with vaulted ceiling. Designer kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite countertops, built in stove top, microwave and side by side refrigerator. Kitchen is nestled between eat-in breakfast nook and formal dining room. Master bedroom downstairs has two closets and private back patio entry. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and large tiled shower. Upstairs has bonus room overlooking the entry and living rooms. Qualified resident move in would be within two to three weeks. Community pool and fitness center..



Application fee is $60 per adult. Homeowners Association one time application fee is $100 per adult.



(RLNE3296857)